 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dennis Schroder ruled out Christmas Day vs. Bucks due to COVID-19

Celtics guard was placed into health and safety protocols on X-Mas Day and won’t play.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Dennis Schroder #71 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on December 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.&nbsp; Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Boston Celtics G Dennis Schroder was ruled out for Christmas Day vs. the Milwaukee Bucks after being placed into health and safety protocols prior to tip-off at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics have a pretty lengthy injury report, so let’s take a look below:

More From DraftKings Nation