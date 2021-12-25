Dennis Schroder ruled out Christmas Day vs. Bucks due to COVID-19

Boston Celtics G Dennis Schroder was ruled out for Christmas Day vs. the Milwaukee Bucks after being placed into health and safety protocols prior to tip-off at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics have a pretty lengthy injury report, so let’s take a look below:

Celtics going for a franchise record injury report:



OUT (H&S Protocols): Grant Williams, Richardson, Miles, Nesmith, Jackson, Hauser, Freedom, Fernando



QUESTIONABLE (H&S): Horford, Hernangomez, Parker, Thomas. Smart (L Hip Contusion), Langford (L Achilles Tendinopathy) — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 24, 2021