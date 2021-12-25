Who are the Ravens quarterbacks with Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley sidelined

UPDATE: The Ravens are signing quarterback Kenji Bahar and will make him the backup for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, per Tom Pelissero. No punter QB.

The Baltimore Ravens face a critical divisional showdown in Week 16 when they travel to play the first place Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens and Bengals are tied but Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker with a win in their first head-to-head matchup. The winner of this content will be in sole possession of first place and in the driver’s seat to win the AFC North.

Baltimore gets to face Cincinnati with an increased degree of difficulty. Lamar Jackson is sidelined with an ankle injury and the team announced on Saturday he will no travel with the team. Additionally, backup Tyler Huntley came down with an illness that was later determined to be COVID-19, so he will not be traveling either.

That leaves journeyman Josh Johnson as the only healthy quarterback on the roster, and also the only QB traveling to Cincinnati. The Ravens signed Johnson off the Jets practice squad on December 15 after it became clear Jackson would not be able to play in Week 15. Huntley got that start and Johnson was the backup.

Johnson made an extensive relief appearance for the Jets in Week 9 after backup starter Mike White got hurt in relief of inactive Zach Wilson. Johnson completed 27 of 41 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He’s no slouch, but will also be making his first start in the NFL since 2018.

The bigger question for now is who will be his backup. Along with Jackson and Huntley, practice squad QB Chris Streveler is on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, so he too is unavailable. It would appear the Ravens will have a non-QB serving in the backup/emergency QB role. Punter Sam Koch was spotted warming up before Week 14, so he would appear to be the guy if Johnson gets hurt.

It’s safe to say Baltimore will try not to get too wild with quarterback runs to protect their lone QB.