Zach Pascal goes on reserve/COVID list, out for Week 16 vs. Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled wide receiver Zach Pascal out for the team’s Saturday contest against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 after placing him on the reserve/COVID list. The Colts also placed star linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Khari Willis on the list. Those defenders are also out.

And now, hours before their game against the Cardinals, the Colts have placed LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis and WR Zach Pascal on the Reserve/Covid19 list. They're out tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Pascal was the team’s third receiver behind T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman. With him out, look for those two to see additional targets against Arizona. Jonathan Taylor won’t be impacted much, but Carson Wentz’s ceiling might go down a little bit with Pascal ruled out. Tight end Jack Doyle could see a boost as well with Pascal’s absence. The Colts losing a key defender in Leonard will be tough and could potentially lead to more opportunities in the run game for James Conner and Chase Edmonds. The Cardinals might also see more success on routes over the middle of the field with Leonard sidelined.