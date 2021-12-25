 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zach Pascal goes on reserve/COVID list, out for Week 16 vs. Cardinals

We break down Saturday’s news that Pascal is on the COVID list. What it means for Week 16 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Zach Pascal of the Indianapolis Colts runs after a catch during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled wide receiver Zach Pascal out for the team’s Saturday contest against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 after placing him on the reserve/COVID list. The Colts also placed star linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Khari Willis on the list. Those defenders are also out.

Fantasy football implications

Pascal was the team’s third receiver behind T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman. With him out, look for those two to see additional targets against Arizona. Jonathan Taylor won’t be impacted much, but Carson Wentz’s ceiling might go down a little bit with Pascal ruled out. Tight end Jack Doyle could see a boost as well with Pascal’s absence. The Colts losing a key defender in Leonard will be tough and could potentially lead to more opportunities in the run game for James Conner and Chase Edmonds. The Cardinals might also see more success on routes over the middle of the field with Leonard sidelined.

