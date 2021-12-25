Mike Williams lands on COVID list again, out for Week 16 vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Mike Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans. Williams, who is unvaccinated, will also miss the team’s Week 17 contest against the Broncos as he registered a positive test.

Mike Williams also tested positive, so he’s out 10 days. https://t.co/VqHL5Bz6uU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

Williams previously went on the list as a close contact, but tested out of the league’s protocols.

Chargers WR Mike Williams has been placed on the COVID-19 list and is OUT tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 25, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Williams and Jalen Guyton out, look for Joshua Palmer to emerge as the No. 2 receiver for LA. Jared Cook is also going to be in for a bigger role with Williams out. Keenan Allen gets elevated further as the No. 1 wide receiver in this offense and should command a lot of targets. With Austin Ekeler also ruled out, the Chargers have suddenly lost some significant pieces of their offense. It’s an unfortunate break for Williams’ fantasy managers, who could’ve used big plays from the receiver in a favorable matchup.