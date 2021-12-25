 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Williams lands on COVID list again, out for Week 16 vs. Texans

We break down Saturday’s news that Williams is back on the COVID list. What it means for Week 16 and beyond.

Wild Card Round - San Diego Chargers v Baltimore Ravens
Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Mike Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ruling him out for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans. Williams, who is unvaccinated, will also miss the team’s Week 17 contest against the Broncos as he registered a positive test.

Williams previously went on the list as a close contact, but tested out of the league’s protocols.

Fantasy football implications

With Williams and Jalen Guyton out, look for Joshua Palmer to emerge as the No. 2 receiver for LA. Jared Cook is also going to be in for a bigger role with Williams out. Keenan Allen gets elevated further as the No. 1 wide receiver in this offense and should command a lot of targets. With Austin Ekeler also ruled out, the Chargers have suddenly lost some significant pieces of their offense. It’s an unfortunate break for Williams’ fantasy managers, who could’ve used big plays from the receiver in a favorable matchup.

