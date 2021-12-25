Clippers SG Paul George has torn ligaments in elbow, out 3-4 weeks

Los Angeles Clippers SG Paul George is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to torn ligaments in his right elbow, the team announced Christmas night. PG-13 has a torn UCL, which is usually the injury pitches sustain which leads to Tommy John surgery. It’s unclear how long it will keep PG out and if he’ll need to undergo a similar surgery. For now, George will miss at least three weeks before being able to return to basketball activities.

George scored 17 points in 32 minutes in a win over the Sacramento Kings in the Clippers’ previous game before the X-Mas break. He’s been dealing with the elbow injury for most of the season it seems, playing through the injury. It’ll be interesting to see if the Clippers opt for surgery and try and make due without PG-13 and Kawhi Leonard for most of the regular season. That may make it difficult for L.A. to make it into the postseason, which would be when Kawhi is able to come back.

With George out, it may be time for the Clippers to unleash rookie Brandon Boston Jr. We know Terance Mann will end up being the go-to scorer along with Reggie Jackson, who is in the NBA’s H&S protocols. Once Jackson is back, that’ll be the starting backcourt. Boston is an interesting add in season-long fantasy basketball and will be a popular DFS play while Jackson is out. Boston has gotten more playing time in December and flashed upside with a 27-point game earlier in the month vs. the Celtics.