The Packers have gotten into a chaotic battle with the Browns in the fourth quarter and they might have lost running back Aaron Jones in the process. He was “limping pretty significantly” on the sideline on the team’s last offensive drive before the two-minute warning, according to beat writer Matt Schneidman.

Jones had 66 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards before he left the game. A.J. Dillon has 32 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards.