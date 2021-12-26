Terry McLaurin with no receptions at halftime in Week 16 vs. Cowboys

UPDATE: McLaurin is still without a catch at halftime. He is tied with Antonio Gibson with the team’s target lead at half, but that is just three total targets. There’s still a half to go and Washington shouldn’t rest their starters as they do whatever they can to make up ground, so McLaurin should at the very least see more targets moving forward.

Washington Football Team No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin has gotten off to a slow start in Week 16, the heart of the fantasy football playoffs. He does have two targets, but no receptions and on one of his targets, the ball was intercepted by Travon Diggs.

McLaurin is a special talent and with the Cowboys up by 21 points late in the second quarter, McLaurin should see some deep targets, but right now it’s disheartening for those who started him this week in fantasy.

McLaurin is a special talent and can play with any cornerback, but Taylor Heinicke, though a gamer, is not the quarterback to give McLaurin his best shot at making plays.