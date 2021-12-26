Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 16 SNF matchup: Washington vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team hits the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an important matchup in the NFC East. The Cowboys can clinch the division with a win and the Football Team need a win to stay alive in the hunt for a playoff spot. This game is Week 16’s Sunday Night Football matchup and kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Cowboys, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 9-point favorites. 64% of the handle is on the Cowboys to cover while 51% of bets are being placed on Washington to cover.

Is the public right? These teams met only two weeks ago in Week 16 and the Cowboys came away with a 27-20 victory. The reason that I think the Cowboys will indeed cover their nine-point spread is that the Washington Football Team is missing three players in the secondary and the Cowboys are fully healthy. The trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup should feast here and help the Cowboys come away with a big win.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 47.0. 81% of the handle and 65% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The scoring line here is set exactly where these teams finished when they met two weeks ago. Despite the money following the under, I think the over is actually going to hit. I think the Football Team isn’t kept scoreless and I think the Cowboys' offense is in a better place now than two weeks ago. The trio of wide receivers for Dallas is going to be tough to stop and won’t be kept out of the endzone often. Give me the OVER.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are home favorites with moneyline odds at -410. Moneyline odds for Washington are at +310. 90% of the handle and 90% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Yea, I think the public and the money are right on this one. Sure, you want the upset because of the odds, but if you look at where these two teams are right now a lot of things are pointing the Cowboys way. They are the home team, they are healthier and they are entering this one after beating this same team 14 days ago. Not that anyone asked, but I am going with a 38-14 final score prediction.

