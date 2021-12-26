Best DFS lineup strategy for Washington-Cowboys on Week 16 on Sunday Night Football

The Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of the NFC East for Week 16’s Sunday Night Football game. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. This game has huge playoff implications so while you watch this important game, why not make some money by setting a DFS lineup?

Injuries

RB Antonio Gibson — Questionable, toe

WR Curtis Samuel — Questionable, hamstring

Captain’s Chair

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott has the best matchup he could hope for in DFS as the Washington Football Team is giving up the most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. The whole offense has good matchups here, but Prescott needs a momentum driving win here and I think he puts forth a captain’s chair worthy performance against a poor defense.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Speaking of good matchups, Amari Cooper has entered the chat. Washington is giving up the third-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers. This one went back and forth between Cooper and Lamb, but I think Cooper is going to be able to outmuscle the opponents as Washington is missing two safeties and a corner in this one. Cooper is due for a big day.

Value Plays

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $7,400

Remember when I said that Washington was giving up the third-most DFS points per game to opposing wideouts? Yea, that applies to Gallup too. The Football Team missing three defensive backs doesn’t bode well for their secondary to keep up with Lamb, Cooper or Gallup here and I think all three of them are going to have some value.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington — $4,600

Finding value for Washington was kind of tough, but my only option was Seals-Jones. Sure, rookie running back Jaret Patterson fell into the endzone for his first career touchdown last week, but I think Seals-Jones offers a higher floor with more upside. The Cowboys are likely going to have Trevon Diggs shadow Terry McLaurin which should leave Seals-Jones in a plus matchup underneath. With Washington likely playing from behind in this one, I like the volume that Seals-Jones should see.