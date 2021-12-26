Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons totaled just 213 yards through the air in last week’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. Kyle Pitts caught four of his seven targets for 77 yards, and could see plenty of volume in a picturesque matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Despite hauling in 58 catches for 847 yards this season, Pitts hasn’t provided the dreamlike fantasy football numbers that many expected when the Falcons selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. While the rookie has received a steady amount of targets per game (6.8), he’s also playing in a bottom-barrel passing offense.

Pitts could muster up some catches and yardage against a Lions secondary unit that has been mostly flat on its feet this year. With only one touchdown to date, the 21-year-old pass catcher is currently top-5 among all tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pitts as a solid TE1 in Week 16.