Tim Boyle start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are unlikely to have their usual starting quarterback, Jared Goff, this week. That means backup Tim Boyle will be making his second start of the season. As far as fantasy football lineups go, well, hopefully, with the fantasy playoffs underway, you’re not forced into a position to consider Boyle in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Tim Boyle

Goff did not clear the league’s COVID protocol as of Friday, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that his usual starter was “highly unlikely” to play this week. Boyle made a start in place of Goff back in Week 11 against the Browns. In that game, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards and no touchdowns. He did throw a pair of interceptions though.

Boyle starting is going to have a ripple effect on the rest of the Lions offensive starters, especially their pass catchers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Do not start Tim Boyle this week.