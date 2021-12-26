Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions activated running back Jamaal Williams from the COVID list this week. That puts him on track to play this week when the Lions travel to face the Atlanta Falcons. That’s good news for the Lions, who’ll likely be without quarterback Jared Goff, but whether or not Williams belongs in your fantasy football lineup this week is another matter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams missed two weeks on the COVID list. Prior to that, he did have a pair of productive games, rushing for 71 yards on 17 carries in Week 13 against the Vikings. Clouding the picture even further is that the Lions might have back in action this week too. He’s been out since Week 12 with a shoulder injury.

This is an incredibly tough spot for the Lions. They’ve got a favorable matchup against the Falcons, but with Tim Boyle under center, it doesn’t look good for them. Williams will likely be in a committee with Swift and Craig Reynolds.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably best to sit Jamaal Williams this week with the fantasy playoffs happening and so much uncertainty about Detroit’s offense.