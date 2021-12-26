Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

After a turn in the spotlight last week, Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds faces a more uncertain role in the backfield this week with the expected return of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. And that’s not the only confusion surrounding the Lions' offense for a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RBs Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike

Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike filled in with injuries and COVID hitting the top of the backfield rotation. But it was Reynolds who turned in a true standout performance. Last week in an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals he rumbled for 112 yards on 26 carries. Igwebuike had just two rushing attempts for a net gain of zero.

With Williams and Swift back in action, it’s hard to predict just what kind of role Reynolds will have. It’ll be difficult for the Lions to keep Reynolds buried on the depth chart after his outing last week.

The Lions could end up leaning on their running backs with Jared Goff likely out of action, but it’s going to be difficult to bank on any of those players for your fantasy football lineups, especially with the fantasy playoffs happening.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike.