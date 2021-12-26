Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

There was a brief window this season where Kalif Raymond emerged as the Detroit Lions’ top wide receiver. But it was short-lived. Like so many other Lions players before him, Raymond has fallen back into obscurity, and it’s not going to get any better this week with backup Tim Boyle expected to start at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond had two catches on three targets in last week’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. He turned those two receptions into just 20 yards. He hasn’t had more than 33 yards in a game since Week 7, though he did score a touchdown back in Week 14.

Even if he were still a top target in the passing game, Raymond and his fellow Detroit receivers should be avoided this week with Boyle starting under center. It’s going to be an uphill battle for all of them to put up enough stats to be trusted in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kalif Raymon.