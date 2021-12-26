Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions have been playing better lately. That was evident in their upset win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. One of the heroes in that game was wide receiver Josh Reynolds, the team’s No. 2 receiver. Reynolds has been on a pretty good run lately, enough to merit some consideration in fantasy football lineups, but that is not the case this week with the Lions forced to start their backup quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds caught all six targets that came his way in last week’s game. He finished with 68 yards and a touchdown. It was the fourth game in a row where Reynolds has had at least 52 yards, and he’s scored twice in that stretch.

However, with backup signal-caller Tim Boyle expected to play this week, Reynolds has virtually no fantasy value. The last time Boyle made a start, back in Week 11, for an injured Jared Goff, Reynolds finished with no catches on three targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Josh Reynolds this week.