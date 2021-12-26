Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

While he is no Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a pleasant surprise for the Detroit Lions this season, emerging as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. He’s been especially productive lately, making him an asset in fantasy football lineups. But that’s not going to be the case this week with starting quarterback Jared Goff expected to miss this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown had eight catches on 11 targets last week in the Lions’ upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. He came away with 90 yards and a touchdown on the day. That was the third week in a row he’s seen double-digit targets, and he’s had at least 73 yards in every game during that stretch, along with two touchdowns.

But the Lions are likely going to have backup quarterback Tim Boyle under center this week. That’s bad news for St. Brown’s fantasy outlook. The last time Boyle made a start, back in Week 11, he came away with just 18 yards on four catches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Amon-Ra St. Brown.