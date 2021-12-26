Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan haven’t been able to get much going on offense throughout the 2021-22 campaign. They rank in the bottom half of the NFL in total offense, and totaled only 275 yards and 13 first downs in Week 15’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan currently ranks just inside the top-20 among fantasy football quarterbacks. He’s averaging 238.6 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game in his 14th season. The Falcons have a far less daunting a matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but there is one caveat to note before fantasy managers plug in Ryan as their QB1. He hasn’t thrown for two passing touchdowns since Week 9, and the yardage has been underwhelming in the second half of the year.

The Lions defense is allowing 17.2 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but Ryan hasn’t tallied more than 13.4 in six weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ryan is a matchup-based QB2, and could wind up being a solid option if you are desperate at quarterback.