Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By Derek Hryn
Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After recording double-digit fantasy points only once in the last three weeks for the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson is a great bet to bounce back strong against a porous Detroit Lions defense on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Despite hitting a snag recently, the Swiss army knife that is Patterson has undoubtedly having the best individual season of his nine-year career. He’s eclipsed over 500 yards rushing, to go along with over 500 yards receiving, and has 13.9 total touches in the perplexing Atlanta offense.

As the overall RB7, Patterson’s 10 total touchdowns are the fifth-most among all fantasy football running backs. and there’s really no reason why he can’t be a true difference-maker in fantasy playoff matchups in Week 16. Detroit recently allowed the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals to post over 100 rushing yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Patterson should have significant volume as a runner and pass catcher, regardless of how this game fares. Start him as a reliable RB2.

