Mike Davis start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mike Davis ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

By Erik Buchinger
Mike Davis #28 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a meeting with the 2-11-1 Detroit Lions in Week 16, and should be able to bounce back after falling to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Mike Davis ran six times for 21 yards and no touchdowns. He’ll hope to bounce back against a Lions run defense that is allowing the third-most points to opposing ball carriers this season.

Davis is the overall RB34 in his new Falcons offense this season, a year removed from having his best fantasy football campaign with the Carolina Panthers. He has totaled 50-plus rushing yards in only one game, and has only three scores.

The Falcons currently utilize Davis as the change-of-pace option in the backfield. He’s gotten double-digit carries only once since Week 5. While this week’s matchup could be the best chance all year for the 28-year-old running back to put up big fantasy football numbers, Atlanta’s offense hasn’t given us much to feel confident about.

It appears that as long as Cordarrelle Patterson is active, Davis doesn’t hold much value outside of the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Davis.

