Russell Gage start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons saw their record fall to 6-8 after their Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They will need to get their receiving weapons more involved in what has been a down year for them. Coming in as the overall WR47 in fantasy football, Russell Gage could see plenty of opportunities against the Detroit Lions’ pass defense on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage has been the Falcons’ primary wideout since Calvin Ridley stepped away from football at the end of October, and he’s managed to put together a solid second half of the NFL season in return. Matt Ryan and Gage have connected on 6.8 catches on nine targets for 79.2 yards and two touchdowns in the last five weeks. They should be able to keep the chemistry going, as long as teams continue to pressure Kyle Pitts in coverage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gage is worth WR3/flex consideration against the Lions.