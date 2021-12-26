Mac Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots welcome in the Buffalo Bills this weekend for a game that could decide the winner of the AFC East when all is said and done.

Fantasy managers will be looking to find an edge in this game between two of the top teams in the AFC. But should managers trust Patriots QB Mac Jones this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones has been wildly inconsistent at times and is coming off one of his worst games as a pro. Last week against the Colts he tossed for 299 yards and two scores, which is good. But he also completed under 60% of his passes and he tossed two interceptions as well.

It’s also important to take into account the last meeting between these two teams. Jones threw the ball just three times and New England ran it down the Bills throats over and over again en route to a win. The weather was horrible that day, but it’s December in New England so this Sunday could be just as bad.

Buffalo also ranks as the second-best defense in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy production from opposing QBs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

All the signs here point to sitting Jones. He’s been impressive as a rookie, but this matchup just isn’t great for him, especially coming off a shaky start against Indy.

Sit him