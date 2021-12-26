Josh Allen start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will travel to New England to take on the Patriots this Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t exactly had the season that was expected of him. Many thought he could be the MVP and he isn’t even in the conversation. As a team, the Bills have underperformed and it hasn’t helped that the Patriots have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

On the season, Allen has thrown for 3,734 yards and 31 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He’ll likely finish the season with fewer passing yards than he had last season. He also has an extra game this year which is even more shocking he’ll throw for less. I think we could see him play his best football over the next few weeks as the Bills will need it to get in the playoffs.

The New England Patriots allow 185.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. It’s hard to judge what occurred in the last time these two teams faced off as the weather conditions were as bad as they have been all season. While I think the Patriots defense is outstanding, this is too big of a game for Allen to struggle. I expect him to have one of his best games of the season in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Allen should start.