Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It looked like Samaje Perine might get a shot as the Cincinnati Bengals starting running back this week. Incumbent starter Joe Mixon was dealing with ankle injury at the start of the week, making Perine a popular waiver wire addition. However, as of Wednesday, it looks like Perine might not see his day in the sun this week, with Mixon back at practice.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Mixon suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Denver Broncos, and was even helped off the field by the team’s training staff. However, he was practicing in full on Wednesday, putting him on track to play this week. In that game, Perine had four carries for 30 yards, 22 of those yards coming on one incredible play.

It’s worth watching the situation closely, in case Mixon’s status changes or if he has his workload limited. But it’s likely that Perine will once again be in the backup job.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Samaje Perine this week.