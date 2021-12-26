Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It’s been an up and down couple of weeks for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. After posting his best game of the season back in Week 14, he was very nearly blanked last week against the Green Bay Packers. It’s a roll of the dice as to whether or not he’ll have a larger role this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, a gamble that might be too risky for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman had the first 100-yard game of his career in Week 14, catching seven passes on eight targets for 103 yards. But last week the roller coaster was on the downswing, and he caught just one pass for five yards on two targets. Bateman has had success against the Bengals before, back in Week 7. In that game, he caught three passes on six targets for 80 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bateman’s inconsistent role in the Ravens’ passing game makes him difficult to recommend in fantasy football. It’s best to sit him this week.