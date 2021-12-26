Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown saw mixed results last week in his team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite leading the team in targets, he was a distant second in receiving yardage and failed to find the end zone. But with a big game against the Cincinnati Bengals on tap this week, he could still be of value in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown saw 14 targets from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He caught 10 of them, but finished with just 43 yards. Still, it was a decent enough fantasy output for anyone who started him in PPR leagues. Tight end Mark Andrews dominated all pass catchers in that one.

The last time Brown faced the Bengals, back in Week 7, he caught five passes on 14 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. We’re also still waiting to see whether or not the Ravens will have quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action this week. Either way, Brown is still a solid addition to fantasy football lineups this week, even with the Ravens starting third-string quarterback Josh Johnson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Marquise Brown but understand the risk of him playing with an inexperienced quarterback who doesn’t have many reps with the team.