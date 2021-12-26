Josh Johnson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have a quarterback problem, as both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley have been ruled out for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. That means Josh Johnson will take over as the team’s quarterback. He is the only quarterback available for the game for Baltimore.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Josh Johnson

Johnson has been a journeyman in the NFL and is familiar with Baltimore’s offense due to a stint with the Ravens in his career. It’s hard to read into anything for him, and the Bengals might not have much film on him to prepare defensively. However, he’s clearly a downgrade over both Jackson and Huntley so it’s hard to trust him in a big-time fantasy playoff matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Plenty of managers would be willing to stream Huntley after last week’s performance. Johnson doesn’t fall in that realm and is best left out of the starting lineup.