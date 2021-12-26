Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Just when it looked like, maybe, the Baltimore Ravens finally had something like a No. 1 running back, they had to go and switch it up. After a few weeks leading the backfield, Devonta Freeman was back to being just another bit player last week. Needless to say, it sets up a confusing situation for fantasy football lineups in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

In Week 14, Freeman had 13 carries for 64 yards. The week before that, he had 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Those two games were part of a four-game stretch where he had at least 13 carries. But last week, Freeman carried the rock just six times for 22 yards. It was Latavius Murray who ended up with the team lead in rushing attempts, with a grand total of eight.

This backfield situation is tricky enough as it is, and there’s very little upside to make it worth the risk of having Freeman in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Devonta Freeman. Even though the Ravens might run the ball more with third-string quarterback Josh Johnson in action, Freeman hasn’t been consistent enough to merit a starting role in the fantasy playoffs.