Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough stretch for Joe Burrow. After a hot start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback hasn’t been putting up the kind of numbers we got used to seeing in the first half. Maybe he can rebound this week, in a game against the Baltimore Ravens with the AFC North title on the line.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow had just 157 yards and a touchdown last week against the Denver Broncos. It was the third time out of his last five games thrown for fewer than 200 yards. Since Week 9, he’s only had one game with more than one touchdown pass, something he did in every outing for the first eight games of the season.

One of Burrow’s best games of the year was against the Ravens, back in Week 7. In that one, he threw for a season-high 416 yards and three touchdowns. He’s certainly capable of doing it again this week, but he’s a somewhat risky starter for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Joe Burrow as a fringe QB1 this week, if you don’t have more certain options.