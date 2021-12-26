Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

After three games with triple-digit yardage, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins saw his streak snapped last week. It wasn’t entirely his fault. The Bengals’ passing game wasn’t getting much traction against the Denver Broncos. Higgins and the Bengals have the chance to rebound this week in an important game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins was targeted just three times last week. He came away with two catches for 23 yards. That was quite the comedown after he had at least 114 yards in each of his three games prior to that one. He also had two touchdowns during that hot streak. The last time the Bengals and Ravens squared off, Higgins had seven catches on 15 targets for 62 yards.

Cincinnati needs its passing game to get back to what it was earlier in the season. Higgins should see better results this week too, making him a decent third receiver or flex option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tee Higgins.