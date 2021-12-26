Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals’ passing game wasn’t much to see last week against the Denver Broncos, but wide receiver Tyler Boyd had one of his best games of the season in that one. In fact, Boyd’s been productive enough lately to merit some consideration in fantasy football lineups. This week, the Bengals have a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd was targeted six times last week. He came away with five catches for 96 yards and the team’s only receiving touchdown. It was just his third score of the season and his first since Week 8. Boyd has had at least 55 yards in his last three games.

The Bengals are loaded at receiver, so it’s a little bit of a gamble as to which player is likely to have the most productive outing. But Boyd’s a decent option for fantasy football lineups this week. In his last game against the Ravens, he had four catches on seven targets for 39 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Boyd at the back of your receiver rotation or in the flex spot.