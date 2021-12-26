CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It’s been a while since Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah was productive enough to be a regular option in fantasy football lineups. But he has an intriguing matchup this week when the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. Uzomah’s past history against that team is certainly going to get him some looks as a fantasy option this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah was targeted four times last week against the Denver Broncos. He came away with three catches, but those ended up totaling just 18 yards. Uzomah has topped 50 yards in his last seven games, and he hasn’t scored at all during that stretch. What makes him interesting this week is his recent history against the Ravens. Back in Week 7, the last time he scored a touchdown, he toasted the Ravens for 91 yards on three catches and scored twice.

The Ravens have struggled against opposing tight ends this year. They’ve given up eight touchdowns to the position and 907 yards, both ranking fourth most of any team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Uzomah’s a risky start this week, but he might be worth the gamble if you don’t have more certainty at the position.