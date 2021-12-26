Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will travel to New England to take on the Patriots this Sunday. Running back Devin Singletary had been having a quiet season prior to this past Sunday. As the Bills are a big pass-first offense, running backs don't get the ball much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

This season, Singletary has 134 carries for 633 yards and three touchdowns. Last Sunday, he had 22 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. It was his best game this season by far. The last time Singletary played against the Patriots, the weather was dreadful, so it would’ve made sense if they kept the ball on the ground more. However, that wasn't the case as Singletary had just 10 carries for 36 yards.

The New England Patriots allow 122.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. It would make sense if the Bills ran the ball much more this week as the Patriots pass defense is stellar, but I would still expect the Bills to rely on Allen’s arm more in this one. I do expect Singletary to have 60+ yards and find his way into the end zone

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should start.