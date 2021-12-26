Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will travel to New England to take on the Patriots this Sunday. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis started off the season extremely slow, but he’s been one of the hottest receivers in fantasy football over the past few weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

In 14 games, Davis has 29 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns. He’s scored a touchdown in each of their last three games. He’s also coming off a game against the Panthers where he had five receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. That was his best fantasy game of the season by far.

The New England Patriots allow 185.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. It’s hard to judge what occurred in the last time these two teams faced off as the weather conditions were as bad as they have been all season. While the Patriots will be focused on shutting down Diggs and Beasley, it could open up Davis to have another big game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should start.