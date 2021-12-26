Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will travel to New England to take on the Patriots this Sunday. Tight end Dawson Knox has emerged as one of the better fantasy tight ends. He’s also been Josh Allen’s favorite red-zone target.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

In 12 games, Knox has 44 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s had some inconsistencies this season which isn’t surprising as the entire Bills passing game has been like that on the season.

The New England Patriots allow 185.1 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. It’s hard to judge what occurred in the last time these two teams faced off as the weather conditions were as bad as they have been all season. The Bills will need guys like Knox and Gabriel Davis to step up as the Patriots will be locked in on stopping Stefon Diggs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should start.