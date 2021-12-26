Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The last time the New England Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson had one of his better games of the season.

But with the AFC East on the line this weekend, should fantasy managers count on him to have as good, if not better, of a game against Buffalo?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Two weeks ago on a windy night in Buffalo, Stevenson had 24 carries for 78 yards. While he only averaged just over three yards per rush, he still got his second-most rushing yards of the season.

Though it’s unlikely he gets that many carries again even if the weather is bad, the Bills defense has still struggled against running backs recently. They fell out of the top 5 all the way down to 11th in the league after a few really ugly performances against the Colts and this Patriots team, that won after throwing the ball just three times.

Still, Stevenson isn’t going to be the explosive player that Damien Harris is and he’s unlikely to rack up stats like him. He has been a solid player out of the backfield at times, but he has just three targets in the last four weeks, so he’s sort of an afterthought in that respect now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly unlikely the Patriots run as much as they did the first time these two teams met, which means fewer opportunities for Stevenson.

Sit him.