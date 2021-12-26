Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The last time the New England Patriots played the Buffalo Bills, QB Mac Jones put the ball in the air just three times during the win.

The gusty winds and overall miserable weather had a lot to do with that, so it’s unlikely that happens again. But still, how much trust should fantasy managers put in Pats WR Jakobi Meyers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is the second-leading pass-catcher on the roster, totaling 664 yards on 65 catches and has just scored once. He didn’t get any targets in the three-pass performance over Buffalo a couple of weeks ago, though.

While Jones will probably put the ball in the air more than three times this Sunday, don’t expect it to be a major part of their game plan. They ran the ball right down Buffalo’s throat last time and came out with a big win. With the AFC East potentially on the line, why would they go away from what works?

Plus, Buffalo has the best defense in the NFL in terms of limiting fantasy production by opposing WRs. They’ve given up just five TDs to wideouts all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Pats will probably throw the ball more than the last time these two teams met. But enough to start a New England WR in the fantasy playoffs? No chance.

Sit him