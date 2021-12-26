Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The AFC East hangs in the balance this week as the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The passing game wasn’t too important the last time the Pats beat the Bills, but it might be this time. So should Kendrick Bourne be inserted into the lineup for fantasy managers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne has been the best pass-catcher on the Pats this season. He’s racked up 667 yards and five scores so far. Last time out against the Bills, he didn’t see any targets, but then again very few people did in the three-pass performance. He had a tough time last week against the Colts too though, catching just three passes, but going for 44 yards.

This week is a tough task, the Bills defense is the best in the NFL in terms of limiting production to wide receivers and have only given up five touchdowns all season to WRs. Mac Jones hasn’t played all that well in recent weeks either, so it’s not easy to say whether or not he’ll get a ton of well-thrown passes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the heavy-run game likely for New England, Bourne’s five touchdowns are worth a chance to start this game, despite how good Buffalo’s defense is against the pass. After getting shredded on the ground by the Pats last time, expect a heavy box with a lot of man coverage. That could give Bourne a chance to pop off.

Start him