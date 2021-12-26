Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Hunter Henry has been a massive contributor for the New England Patriots this year and he’ll hope to continue that this week as the Buffalo Bills roll into town.

With the AFC East on the line, should fantasy managers trust the big tight end to have a good game against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry was a huge addition to the New England roster this offseason and he’s performed in a big way. He’s the team’s third-leading receiver with 471 yards, but where he really shines is in the red zone. He has a team-leading nine touchdowns this season, which is over 30% of his career total scores. In the last six weeks alone he has five scores, including a game where the ball was thrown just three times.

Last time the Pats and Bills met, it was a run-heavy game plan in bad weather. It worked out well and New England tossed the ball just three times. Expect a bit more of an air attack this week. Buffalo’s pass defense is great, but it struggles far more against tight ends than it does WRs. The unit is ranked fourth in the NFL in terms of limiting TE fantasy production, but that’s a far cry from the first and second, they rank in stopping QBs and WRs. With Henry’s production in and around the end zone, he might be able to sneak in a score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Pats will probably run the ball a lot more than they pass it on Sunday. Still, Henry has been a force in the red zone this season and it wouldn’t be at all shocking if he adds to his TD total this week.

Start him.