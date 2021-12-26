Lions vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will look to extend their winning run when they meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. Both teams are operating under first-year head coaches and are trying to gain some momentum late in the season to carry over to next year. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Falcons matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Falcons Week 16 odds

Spread: Falcons -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Lions +230, Falcons -290

Our picks for Lions vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Falcons -6.5 (-110)

The Lions are unlikely to have Jared Goff, which hinders their upset potential substantially. Matt Ryan has been good at home this season and should be able to move the ball consistently against Detroit’s defense. The home team is a good bet to cover the spread here.

Over/under: Under 42.5 (-110)

Both these defenses are accustomed to giving up big plays. However, it’s hard to see both offenses taking advantage routinely, especially the Lions with Goff not likely to play. The Falcons should be able to comfortably create separation and make enough plays defensively for the under to hit.

Preferred player prop: Matt Ryan over 249.5 passing yards (-115)

Ryan is averaging 238.6 passing yards per game, but he’s torched some bad defenses this season. The Lions qualify as that, and likely won’t have an answer for the veteran quarterback at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.