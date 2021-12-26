Ravens vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals square off in a matchup that will go a long way to determining who will win the AFC North. The Bengals come in having one the last game, while the Ravens are on their third-string quarterback in this game. Lamar Jackson is sidelined with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley has COVID-19. That leaves Josh Johnson in the starting lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Bengals matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals Week 16 odds

Spread: Bengals -7

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens +280, Bengals -365

Our picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Bengals -7 (-110)

The Bengals have their roster intact, while the Ravens are dealing with injuries everywhere. There’s not much to debate about here, are Cincinnati will simply have more talent the floor.

Over/under: Under 41.5 (-110)

The offenses haven’t been great in general, and Baltimore’s offense is going to take a nosedive with Josh Johnson at quarterback. Look for both defenses to make plays often in this game, which should keep the score down.

Preferred player prop: TBD

Player prop to come

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.