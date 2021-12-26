Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings won their second straight game with a 17-9 final score over the Chicago Bears. The low-scoring affair was enough to bring the Vikings to 7-7 on the season, sitting in second place in the NFC North. With just three games left in the regular season, they’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins threw for a career-low 87 yards in the win over the Bears, completing 12 of his 24 passes for two touchdowns and one interception. His 3.6 yards-per-attempt was a season-low for the veteran QB, but he still salvaged some points for fantasy managers with his two touchdown throws. He also ran the ball twice for an additional 10 yards. Cousins was sacked four times and got hit seven times overall, which nods to how rough the offense was running that day. He hasn’t thrown for less than 216 yards since Week 9 when he only totaled 187, so the Week 15 performance should be viewed as somewhat of a fluke, and not a consistent output for the 33-year-old.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his rough performance in Week 15, Cousins will likely be getting Adam Thielen back for Week 16 against the Rams which only helps the Vikings offense overall. Cousins should still be viewed as a top-15 QB in Week 16 and should be safe for fantasy managers to start.