Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The “generational talent” of Trevor Lawrence hasn’t exactly emerged yet in the NFL. Maybe it is like a quirk in the My Hero Academia anime that has to manifest over time. We will have to wait and see, but in the short term he and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets.

Lawrence responded with a four-interception game in Week 14 with not throwing a single pick against the Houston Texans in Week 15. The problem is that he also didn’t throw any touchdowns. In fact, Lawrence has only one passing touchdown since Week 9. Let me put it another way, since Week 9, Lawrence has one more passing touchdown in the NFL than I do.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has finished as a QB1 three times this season. In Week 1 he was the QB12, in Week 5 he was the QB9 and in Week 12 he was the QB10. Outside of those three weeks, he has finished as a top-20 QB just once. Blame it on him or blame it on the team, either way, it has been an ugly rookie year for Lawrence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Lawrence.