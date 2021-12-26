Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings grabbed a win in Week 15 with a 17-9 final score over the Chicago Bears. It was a rough day for the offense as QB Kirk Cousins only threw for 87 yards on the day, but his two touchdowns were enough to get the Vikings over the finish line. They sit at 7-7 in second place in the NFC North. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison didn’t play in Week 15 due to being placed in health and safety protocols for COVID-19. He tested positive on December 13th and was placed into the NFL’s mandatory 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated players. As of December 22, he’s been re-activated from the COVID-19 list and will be available for Sunday’s contest. Mattison’s last game in Week 14 didn’t go so well, as he rushed six times for just 27 yards. That came on the heels of a solid performance in Week 13, where he ran 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. He turned in 21.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues that week, which is why fantasy managers were so disappointed by his very next game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mattison, although available for Sunday’s game, still serves as Minnesota’s No. 2 running back behind Dalvin Cook. Mattison has only brought in double-digit fantasy points in four games so far this season, proving to be unreliable as far as his fantasy output goes. He should be left on the bench in most leagues for Week 16.