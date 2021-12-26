KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings won their second straight game with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Despite QB Kirk Cousins only throwing for 87 yards on the day, his two touchdowns were enough to secure the win over Chicago. Minnesota improves to 7-7 and sits in second place in the NFC North. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

KJ Osborn caught all three of his targets for a total of 21 yards, finishing second on the team in receiving yards. Osborn has been the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver with Adam Thielen (ankle) out for the past two weeks, turning in a 17.3 PPR fantasy point performance in Week 14. He scored a touchdown in both Week 13 and 14, combining for 130 yards between those two outings. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Osborn is very touchdown dependent, and will certainly see a reduced role once Thielen is back on the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Osborn should only be rostered in deep leagues, and even then probably isn’t worth a start especially if Thielen is able to make his return. Osborn’s 5.1 PPR fantasy point performance last week was somewhat average for how his season has gone, save for a few double-digit performances interspersed.