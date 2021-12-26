Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings logged their second straight win with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago bears. QB Kirk Cousins threw for a season-low 87 yards, but his two touchdowns were enough to push the Vikings past Chicago in Week 15. Minnesota now sits at 7-7 in second place in the NFC North and will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 with just three games left to play in the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin had a season-low one catch and seven yards as the Vikings offense struggled across the board in Week 15. He only saw three targets and turned in a measly 1.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Conklin’s season-high yardage total came in Week 6 where he caught three of five for 71 yards against the Carolina Panthers. He hasn’t been explosive for fantasy managers this season despite being the go-to tight end for Kirk Cousins. He should bounce back in Week 16 against the Rams.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While his Week 16 performance is all but guaranteed to be better than last week, it doesn’t mean he’s an automatic start for fantasy managers. His volume should increase, but if Adam Thielen (ankle) returns to the field on Sunday, that may not matter much as his target count would surely suffer. Conklin can’t guarantee double-digit points in Week 16 and should probably end up on your bench or off your roster altogether if there are any better options available.