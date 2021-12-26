James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

It was a sad day when starting tight end Dan Arnold when down to injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup tight end James O’Shaughnessy has tried to establish himself in the same role, but it hasn’t really stuck.

He is coming off his best game of the season so far with four receptions on four targets for 60 yards. O’Shaughnessy has yet to find the endzone this year though. Since returning from injury, he has had at least four targets in each of his four games played.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

The New York Jets take on the Jags in Week 16 and their defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You have to be in the most desperate of situations to look O’Shaughnessy’s way though. Most fantasy leagues are in the playoffs now and good luck if you have to use this guy for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT O’Shaughnessy.