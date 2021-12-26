 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James O’Shaughnessy ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.

By TeddyRicketson
James O’Shaughnessy #80 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a reception during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It was a sad day when starting tight end Dan Arnold when down to injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup tight end James O’Shaughnessy has tried to establish himself in the same role, but it hasn’t really stuck.

He is coming off his best game of the season so far with four receptions on four targets for 60 yards. O’Shaughnessy has yet to find the endzone this year though. Since returning from injury, he has had at least four targets in each of his four games played.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

The New York Jets take on the Jags in Week 16 and their defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You have to be in the most desperate of situations to look O’Shaughnessy’s way though. Most fantasy leagues are in the playoffs now and good luck if you have to use this guy for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT O’Shaughnessy.

More From DraftKings Nation