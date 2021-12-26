Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. started opening up towards the end of his rookie season which made fantasy managers hopeful for his second year. Unfortunately, Shenault didn’t come anywhere close to expectations and it’s hard to tell how much blame to put on former head coach Urban Meyer.

Shenault has back-to-back games with seven targets and four receptions. In Week 14 he had 34 receiving yards and in Week 15 he had 39 receiving yards. That makes four games in a row with between 30 and 39 receiving yards. I guess that is a decent floor, but it shouldn’t make you bump him into your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

This week, the Jaguars take on the New York Jets. Despite your thinking that the Jets are a bad team so their defense must be bad, they are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With playoffs on the line, look elsewhere.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Shenault.