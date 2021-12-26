Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

A few weeks ago, I questioned what year it was when I had to write a start/sit article over Laquon Treadwell. Not only did I not know that he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but I also didn’t realize that he was still in the NFL.

He must have used my article as fuel because, in Week 15, Treadwell caught six of his nine targets for 57 yards and finished as the overall WR26. That means that Laquon freakin’ Treadwell was fantasy relevant in Week 15. That week was an outlier and don’t expect him to repeat it this weekend against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

The Jets' defense gets a lot of hate, but they are one of the better teams at limiting wide receivers. They are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Treadwell does have at least five targets in each of his last four games, but that volume still isn’t enough for me to trust him with the playoffs on the line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Treadwell.