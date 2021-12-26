Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones looked like he was going to be a big fantasy football contributor this season, but he has fizzled out down the stretch. Reports came out that he was getting into shouting matches with former head coach Urban Meyer so that may have been a contributing factor, but he didn’t bounce back like other teammates in the first game after Meyer’s departure.

Jones is coming off a game where he caught two receptions on four targets for 14 total yards in Week 15. The team had their bye week in Week 7 and his best outing was in Week 14 when he had six receptions for 70 yards. Every other fame he has been under 53 yards receiving since the break.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets in Week 16 and this isn’t the good matchup you may be thinking of. The Jets' defense has improved and they are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With the way that he has been playing, you can’t start him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jones.