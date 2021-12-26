 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Robinson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James Robinson ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.

By TeddyRicketson
James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

When former Head Coach Urban Meyer got fired it seemed like the prime time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to unleash running back James Robinson on their opponents. And boy did they ever.

Following up back-to-back games with fewer than nine carries in each game, Robinson ran the ball 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. They weren’t able to come away with the win, but it was good to see Robinson show what he could do and confirm that he had been misused.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson is coming off finishing as the overall RB4 and he draws the New York Jets defense in Week 16. The Jets are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so if you were hesitant about using him last week, don’t be this week and throw him into your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Robinson.

